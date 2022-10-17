Governor: Russia fires over 50 projectiles, kills 1 civilian in Sumy Oblast.
September 18, 2022 11:49 pm
Russian forces shelled the village of Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, killing an 82-year-old man, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor, said on Sept. 18. According to him, the Russian military also damaged a local farm, killing about 100 pigs and a horse.
