Governor: Electricity supply fully restored in Sumy Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 11:17 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that power outages caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure had been fixed, but “interruptions in voltage stability could still occur.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.