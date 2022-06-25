Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: 9 civilians injured in Kharkiv Oblast after Russian shelling

June 20, 2022 11:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Over the past 24 hours Russia continued to heavily shell villages near Kharkiv, as well as the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, injuring eight civilians, including three children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. A 74-year-old man was injured by a mine explosion. Syniehubov also said over the weekend Russian forces fired a missile at an educational institution and an oil refinery, causing a fire rescuers are still working to extinguish.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
