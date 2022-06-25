Governor: 9 civilians injured in Kharkiv Oblast after Russian shelling
June 20, 2022 11:22 am
Over the past 24 hours Russia continued to heavily shell villages near Kharkiv, as well as the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, injuring eight civilians, including three children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. A 74-year-old man was injured by a mine explosion. Syniehubov also said over the weekend Russian forces fired a missile at an educational institution and an oil refinery, causing a fire rescuers are still working to extinguish.