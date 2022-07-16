Governor: 3 people killed, 3 injured by Russian missile strike on Chuhuiv
This item is part of our running news digest
July 16, 2022 10:33 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the attack hit an apartment building and other civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv in the early hours of July 16. Russia fired four missiles on the city from the neighboring Russian Belgorod Oblast, according to Serhii Bolvinov, Kharkiv Oblast Deputy Police Chief. The rescue operation continues.