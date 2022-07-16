Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 10:33 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the attack hit an apartment building and other civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv in the early hours of July 16. Russia fired four missiles on the city from the neighboring Russian Belgorod Oblast, according to Serhii Bolvinov, Kharkiv Oblast Deputy Police Chief. The rescue operation continues.

