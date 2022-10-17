Governor: 3 injured by recent Russian missile strike in Donetsk Oblast

Six residential buildings were damaged by the strike in Kurakhove city, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The rescue operation continues, the official said on Oct. 8.



Kyrylenko once again called on residents of Donetsk Oblast to evacuate, saying that the entire region is at high risk of being attacked.



On Oct. 7, Russian bombardment killed six and injured 17 civilians in the region.