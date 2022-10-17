At least 20 bodies found in destroyed civilian convoy in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian authorities found a civilian convoy with about 20 people dead in their cars near Kupiansk, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian troops killed these people when they were trying to flee and save their lives, said Syniehubov.

According to Ukrainian news website Suspilne, there were six cars in the convoy; the vehicles were found on a road between Kupiansk and Svatove, riddled with bullet holes, some burned. Ten out of the 20 killed are children, according to Ukraine's Security Service.

"This is cruelty that has no justification," Syniehubov said.

It's unknown when exactly Russian forces might have killed the people in the convoy. The investigation is ongoing.

As Ukraine recaptured settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 10, law enforcement started uncovering potential crimes the Russian forces committed during the occupation.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, in then-occupied Kupiansk, Russian troops had tortured locals, threatening to send them to a minefield and kill their families.

On Sept. 30, a Russian missile struck a civilian convoy near Zaporizhzhia, killing 30 and wounding 88 people.

