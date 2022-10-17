German president: Russia's war key cause of global hunger
October 16, 2022 5:39 pm
In addition to the climate crisis, the global problems with grain supply suffered as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the main causes of 830 million people living in malnutrition today, according to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"These problems are due to Russia's brutal, aggressive war against Ukraine," said Steinmeier in a speech marking World Food Day on Oct. 16, Deutsche Welle reports. Steinmeier has been criticized before for his close relationship with Russia.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.