General Staff: Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks in 4 directions in Donbas.
September 1, 2022 9:20 pm
Specifically, Russian advances were repelled near Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka, Ukraine's General Staff said.
