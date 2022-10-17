Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Spain sends 5 cargo planes with artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

September 17, 2022 3:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In total, Spain has delivered 75 pallets of ammunition for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine over the "last several days," according to Ukraine’s General Staff. The country is also currently delivering military cold weather gear to Ukraine. "(This) is an example of Spain's decisive and constant support of the Ukrainian people," said Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
