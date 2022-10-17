General Staff: Russian military prepares ways of retreat in Kherson Oblast.
September 18, 2022 12:09 am
Specifically, Russian troops sank nine railroad cars near the Kakhovka hydropower plant in order to build a crossing on the Dnieper, Ukraine's General Staff said.
