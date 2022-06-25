Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

June 21, 2022
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21 that heavy fighting is taking place in the settlements of Mykolaivka, Vershyna and Semyhiria around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. As Russian forces continue their offensive to capture Sievierodonetsk, the report said they fired at civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, which sits by the road leading to the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

