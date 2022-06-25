The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21 that heavy fighting is taking place in the settlements of Mykolaivka, Vershyna and Semyhiria around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. As Russian forces continue their offensive to capture Sievierodonetsk, the report said they fired at civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, which sits by the road leading to the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.