Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 13, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches two missile attacks, shells multiple settlements on Feb. 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 7:44 pm
Share

Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia launched two missiles and 16 air strikes, including 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems, as of 6:00 PM on Feb. 13.

Areas in 59 settlements across Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kherson oblasts were shelled, including the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson.

The report emphasizes that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK