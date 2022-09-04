Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia launches 14 missiles, 15 air strikes on Ukraine in one day

September 4, 2022 6:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia damaged civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, and Sukhy Stavok, the General Staff reported on Sept. 4. Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Krasnopillia, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, and Pervomaiske.

