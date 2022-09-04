This item is part of our running news digest

Russia damaged civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, and Sukhy Stavok, the General Staff reported on Sept. 4. Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Krasnopillia, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, and Pervomaiske.