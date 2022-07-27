Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost about 39,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

July 24, 2022 11:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 24 that Russia had also lost 1,722 tanks, 3,942 armored fighting vehicles, 2,823 vehicles and fuel tanks, 869 artillery systems, 255 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 air defense systems, 188 helicopters, 221 airplanes, 714 drones, and 15 boats.

