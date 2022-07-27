This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 24 that Russia had also lost 1,722 tanks, 3,942 armored fighting vehicles, 2,823 vehicles and fuel tanks, 869 artillery systems, 255 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 air defense systems, 188 helicopters, 221 airplanes, 714 drones, and 15 boats. Caption



