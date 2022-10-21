General Staff: Russia has lost 66,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 21, 2022 9:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 21 that Russia had also lost 2,573 tanks, 5,258 armored fighting vehicles, 4,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,648 artillery systems, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 269 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 1,325 drones, and 16 boats.
