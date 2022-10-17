Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia has lost 63,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

October 12, 2022 10:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 12 that Russia had also lost 2,505 tanks, 5,181 armored fighting vehicles, 3,927 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,507 artillery systems, 355 multiple launch rocket systems, 182 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 235 helicopters, 1,129 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 12, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


