General Staff: Russia has lost 63,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 12, 2022 10:14 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 12 that Russia had also lost 2,505 tanks, 5,181 armored fighting vehicles, 3,927 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,507 artillery systems, 355 multiple launch rocket systems, 182 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 235 helicopters, 1,129 drones, and 15 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.