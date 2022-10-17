General Staff: Russia has lost 61,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 7 that Russia had also lost 2,466 tanks, 5,093 armored fighting vehicles, 3,862 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,455 artillery systems, 344 multiple launch rocket systems, 177 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 233 helicopters, 1,067 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 7, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



