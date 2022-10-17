General Staff: Russia has lost 59,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 1 that Russia had also lost 2,354 tanks, 4,949 armored fighting vehicles, 3,786 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,397 artillery systems, 336 multiple launch rocket systems, 176 air defense systems, 264 airplanes, 226 helicopters, 1,009 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 1, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



