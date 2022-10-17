General Staff: Russia has lost 58,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 29, 2022 9:28 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 29 that Russia had also lost 2,325 tanks, 4,909 armored fighting vehicles, 1,385 artillery systems, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 175 air defense systems, 224 helicopters, 262 airplanes, 995 drones, and 15 boats.
