General Staff: Russia has lost 57,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 26, 2022 9:12 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 26. that Russia had also lost 2,290 tanks, 4,857 armored fighting vehicles, 3,711 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,369 artillery systems, 330 multiple launch rocket systems, 172 air defense systems, 260 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 970 drones, and 15 boats.
