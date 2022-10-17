General Staff: Russia has lost 54,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 18 that Russia had also lost 2,210 tanks, 4,718 armored fighting vehicles, 3,578 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,309 artillery systems, 312 multiple launch rocket systems, 168 air defense systems, 251 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 918 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 18, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.