General Staff: Russia has lost 47,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 31, 2022 9:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 31 that Russia had also lost 1,974 tanks, 4,312 armored fighting vehicles, 3,236 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,091 artillery systems, 285 multiple launch rocket systems, 152 air defense systems, 204 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 849 drones, and 15 boats.
