General Staff: Russia has lost 46,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 9:35 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 28 that Russia had also lost 1,942 tanks, 4,257 armored fighting vehicles, 3,171 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,050 artillery systems, 274 multiple launch rocket systems, 148 air defense systems, 202 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 838 drones, and 15 boats.
