General Staff: Russia has lost 39,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 25 that Russia had also lost 1,730 tanks, 3,950 armored fighting vehicles, 2,832 vehicles and fuel tanks, 876 artillery systems, 257 multiple launch rocket systems, 116 air defense systems, 188 helicopters, 222 airplanes, 719 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 25, 2022, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.