According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has also lost 1,600 tanks, 3,789 armored personnel carriers, 2,648 vehicles and fuel tanks, 812 artillery systems, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 107 anti-aircraft defense systems, 187 helicopters, 217 aircraft, 664 UAVs, and 15 boats.

