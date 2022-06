by The Kyiv Independent news desk

This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 1 that Russia had also lost 1,361 tanks, 3,343 armored fighting vehicles, 659 artillery pieces, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 94 surface-to-air missiles, 175 helicopters, 208 airplanes, 519 drones, and 13 boats.