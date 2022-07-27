Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 23, 2022 3:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The State Bureau of Investigations reported on July 23 that Volodymyr Sivkovych is suspected of working for the Russian intelligence services and managing a network of agents in Ukraine that spied for Russia. The bureau also said that Oleh Kulinich, the former deputy head of Ukraine's Security Service in Crimea and recently detained, was allegedly a part of the same network.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
