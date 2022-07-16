Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 16, 2022

externalFinancial Times: Zelensky aide accuses Western banks of 'war crimes'.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 4:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleh Ustenko, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has written letters to JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Citigroup, and Crédit Agricole. He asked the banks to stop working with companies that sell Russian oil and shares in state-controlled oil and gas groups Gazprom and Rosneft. Ustenko told the Financial Times that Ukraine’s Justice Ministry intends to sue the banks at the International Criminal Court when the war is over. “They are committing war crimes because they are helping the Putin regime,” Ustenko said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok