Oleh Ustenko, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has written letters to JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Citigroup, and Crédit Agricole. He asked the banks to stop working with companies that sell Russian oil and shares in state-controlled oil and gas groups Gazprom and Rosneft. Ustenko told the Financial Times that Ukraine’s Justice Ministry intends to sue the banks at the International Criminal Court when the war is over. “They are committing war crimes because they are helping the Putin regime,” Ustenko said.