externalExplosion reported in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 20, 2022 11:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A powerful explosion was heard near the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in the occupied Sevastopol at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to Refat Chubarov, head of Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars. Russian-installed governor of occupied Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev also said that a drone " hit the roof of the fleet's headquarters. He said there were no casualties. He later wrote on Telegram that the drone was shot down and fell on the roof, causing fire.

