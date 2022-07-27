Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 26, 2022 8:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's highest judicial body canceled the decisions of the lower courts and ruled in favor of Privatbank, Ukraine’s largest bank nationalized in 2016 after a $5.5 billion hole was discovered in its ledgers. The lawsuit against Privatbank was filed by Triantal Investments, a Cyprus-based firm linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennadiy Bogolyubov. 

