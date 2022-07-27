Ex-owners of Privatbank lose nationalization case in Ukraine’s Supreme Court
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 8:40 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's highest judicial body canceled the decisions of the lower courts and ruled in favor of Privatbank, Ukraine’s largest bank nationalized in 2016 after a $5.5 billion hole was discovered in its ledgers. The lawsuit against Privatbank was filed by Triantal Investments, a Cyprus-based firm linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennadiy Bogolyubov.