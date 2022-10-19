Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ex-lawmaker detained after attempting to bribe Dnipro mayor with €22 million

October 19, 2022 12:27 am
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on Oct. 18 that Ukrainian property developer and ex-lawmaker Maksym Mykytas attempted to bribe Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. 

According to the investigation, Mykytas offered Filatov a bribe totalling 22 million euros for signing a contract for the construction of the metro in Dnipro with the companies controlled by him without undergoing a tender. This is one of the record sums of the offered bribe which was recorded by Ukraine's law enforcement. 

Mykytas, the ex-president of state-owned construction firm Ukrbud, was previously charged with alleged embezzlement conducted through an Ukrbud housing development contract for Ukraine’s National Guard in 2016-2017.

