June 22, 2022
The Kyiv Court of Appeal released Semen Semenchenko, a former lawmaker and ex-head of the Donbas volunteer battalion, from a detention facility and put him under house arrest. The Main Intelligence Directorate's chief Kyrylo Budanov requested his release in order to send him to the front. Semenchenko has been charged with creating an illegal private military company and believes the case to be politically motivated. 

