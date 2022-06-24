Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 8, 2022 12:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The fifth package of the EU sanctions also includes a ban on Russian vessels with the exception for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid, and energy; a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport with a number of exceptions; further export and import bans. The EU will also sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in Russia's war, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation, and family members of already sanctioned individuals.

