The fifth package of the EU sanctions also includes a ban on Russian vessels with the exception for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid, and energy; a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport with a number of exceptions; further export and import bans. The EU will also sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in Russia's war, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation, and family members of already sanctioned individuals.