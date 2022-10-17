Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
European Parliament: EU should give Ukraine more tanks, fast-track its membership

October 6, 2022 11:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo by Mateusz Wlodarczyk / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The European Union countries willing to deliver Leopard II tanks to Ukraine will be reimbursed from the European Peace Facility, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, according to France 24

Metsola has also called for Ukraine's "accelerated" entry into the EU. "We have a country that has shown us its intention, and overwhelming willingness to join, and surpassing expectations and meeting goals that other countries would have taken months or years," Metsola said.

In its reporting, France 24 refers to an interview Metsola had with AFP during the parliament's plenary sitting in Strasbourg.

Some EU states are worried that major donations from their military arsenals could harm their defense capabilities. Metsola argued that Leopard II tank deliveries "would not significantly dent" individual countries' capacities, according to France 24.

