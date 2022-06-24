European Commission proposes 5th package of sanctions on Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 5, 2022 5:52 pm
Ursula von der Leyen announced the fifth package of sanctions on April 5, banning the import of coal, a full transaction ban on four Russian banks including Russia’s second-largest bank VTB to "further weaken Russia's financial system." Also, Russian vessels won’t be allowed to access EU ports, and Russian, Belarusian road transport operators will be banned from entering the EU, von der Leyen said.