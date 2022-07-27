The 7th package of sanctions includes the mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin, First Deputy Director of the Federal Security Service Serhiy Korolev, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard Viktor Strygunov, and organizations like the state bank Sberbank, against which the sanctions were extended, the FORSS group of companies operating in the shipbuilding markets, the rocket and space industry enterprise Kvant, and the Avlita company operating ports.