Estonia says Russia conducts ‘simulated missile attacks’ against it.
June 22, 2022 11:38 am
Estonian Defense Ministry’s chief of staff Kusti Salm told the Finnish media outlet Iltalehti that Russia is currently conducting exercises in which it simulates missile attacks on Estonian territory. Besides that, Russian military helicopters have recently violated the Baltics' air space, Iltalehti reports, citing Salm.