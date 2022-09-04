Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022 3:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ruslan Strilets said on Sept. 4 that Russian rocket explosions contribute to air, water, and land pollution, destroying the flora and fauna in Ukraine. He added that 200,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory need to be demined. Ukraine's environment would feel the consequences of Russia's war for decades, the minister said.

