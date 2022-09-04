Environment Minister: Russia has fired at least 3,500 missiles at Ukraine
September 4, 2022
Ruslan Strilets said on Sept. 4 that Russian rocket explosions contribute to air, water, and land pollution, destroying the flora and fauna in Ukraine. He added that 200,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory need to be demined. Ukraine's environment would feel the consequences of Russia's war for decades, the minister said.
