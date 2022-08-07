Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 6, 2022 9:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following Russia's recent attacks on the area near the plant, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said Russia is aiming to “destroy the infrastructure of the station and damage all power transmission” to cut off electricity in the south of Ukraine. “Hence, the shelling of the power plant is likely to continue,” Energoatom said. Earlier today, the company reported that there is "a serious risk" to the safe operation of the plant due to Russia's Aug. 5 shelling. 

