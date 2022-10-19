Energoatom: Russia again kidnaps Zaporizhzhia plant workers

Russian forces in occupied Enerhodar have kidnapped Oleh Kostiukov, the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Oleh Osheka, the assistant director general, according to state nuclear company Energoatom.

The officials said nothing is known about the workers' whereabouts and how they are treated.

About a week ago, on Oct. 11, Energoatom reported that Russian troops had kidnapped Valerii Martyniuk, deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia plant, holding him in an unknown place and allegedly torturing him to get information about the plant staff.

Earlier, on Sept. 30, Russian forces also kidnapped Ihor Murashov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia plant, when he was on his way home. In three days, International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi said Murashov had been "returned safely to his family."

