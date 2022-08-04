Embassy: Ukraine proposes that Lebanon buys stolen Ukrainian grain from ship docked in Tripoli
August 3, 2022 12:07 am
According to Ukraine's Embassy to Lebanon, Kyiv has proposed that the Lebanese government buys grain at a twice cheaper price than the market. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash earlier said that a Syrian ship loaded with grain stolen from the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine docked in the port of Tripoli on July 27. Lebanon arrested the ship for the time of an investigation.