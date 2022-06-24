Electricity, gas supply restored everywhere in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 27, 2022 3:51 pm
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, said restoration of electricity and gas supply was completed in Kyiv Oblast, with mobile service restored by 76%. He added that the National Police resumed work in 650 settlements, and state-owned postal service Ukrposhta resumed work in 821 settlements. Russian troops withdrew from the region in early April.