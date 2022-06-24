Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 27, 2022 3:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, said restoration of electricity and gas supply was completed in Kyiv Oblast, with mobile service restored by 76%. He added that the National Police resumed work in 650 settlements, and state-owned postal service Ukrposhta resumed work in 821 settlements. Russian troops withdrew from the region in early April.

