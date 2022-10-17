EBRD: Ukraine's economy to contract by almost a third in 2022
September 28, 2022 2:28 pm
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasted a 30% shrinkage in Ukraine's GDP in 2022, in its latest Regional Economic Prospects report. The forecast remains unchanged from the previous report in May.
With high levels of uncertainty about the progress of the war and Ukraine's economic recovery, the EBRD report updates its expectations for a GDP rebound in 2023 from 25% to 8%.
"Economic activity has been severely disrupted, even in regions without combat activity," the report stated, "due to supply bottlenecks, logistical challenges, financial difficulties, and a lack of adequate labor."
