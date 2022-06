Russian troops shelled three settlements in the Kryvyi Rih region overnight on June 10, as well as the city of Zelenodolsk, where a 41-year-old woman was injured by shrapnel, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. Reznichenko also reported a missile strike near the city of Dnipro early in the morning on June 10, but no casualties have been reported.