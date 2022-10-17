Die Welt: Germany to allow delivery of 18 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine
September 18, 2022 10:51 am
After two months of deliberations, Germany has granted Ukraine's request for the delivery of 18 RCH-155 self-propelled howitzers, reported Die Welt. Ukraine wanted to order artillery weapons from the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms group, reported Die Welt, citing obtained documents. According to Die Welt, the delivery would be ready in 2.5 years at the earliest. The KMW didn’t want to begin production until there was a clear signal from the government that the howitzers could be shipped to Ukraine.
