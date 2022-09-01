Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 1, 2022
Germany agreed to send 15 Leopard tanks to the Czech Republic in May, as a replacement for the T-72 tanks sent by the Czech Republic to Ukraine. A draft agreement on the transfer was recently sent to the relevant governments for signing, Czech Radio reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
