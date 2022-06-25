Court hearing over downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 has ended.
June 10, 2022 7:17 pm
The Joint International Criminal Investigation Team said the hearing ended in Amsterdam on June 10, and the verdict is due in November or December 2022. The trial began in March 2020, with four people charged – three Russians and one Ukrainian national linked to Russian-led militants. The Malaysian Airlines plane was downed by a Russian Buk missile on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people on board.