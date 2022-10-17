Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Council of Europe on Russia's pseudo-referendums: 'We reject this mockery of democracy'

September 21, 2022 2:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Pseudo-referendums announced by Russia's proxies in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts can "neither be accepted nor recognized," said Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Council of Europe general secretary, on Sept. 21.

"We reject this mockery of democracy and reaffirm our commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our member state Ukraine within its internationally-recognized borders," Buric said. “Such ‘referenda’ – held at gunpoint by occupying forces – disrespect basic democratic principles."

"I call once again for an end to the conflict and for a return to peace in Europe," she added.

