Congresswoman Kaptur slams Spartz allegations against Yermak.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 10, 2022 7:20 pm
U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said on July 9 that the accusations by U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz against President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak helped fuel the Kremlin’s propaganda machine. "Those who are spreading wild narratives aimed at undermining Ukrainian officials during the war are recklessly providing aid to Putin and his propagandists," she wrote.