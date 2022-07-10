Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCongresswoman Kaptur slams Spartz allegations against Yermak.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 7:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said on July 9 that the accusations by U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz against President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak helped fuel the Kremlin’s propaganda machine. "Those who are spreading wild narratives aimed at undermining Ukrainian officials during the war are recklessly providing aid to Putin and his propagandists," she wrote.

