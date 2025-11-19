Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,365 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine’s Nov. 14 strike on Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, one of Moscow’s main oil export hubs, has delayed oil shipments by two to three days after damaging a jetty at the Sheskharis oil harbor, Reuters reported on Nov. 18, citing its sources.

Novorossiysk and a neighboring Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, which together handle about one-fifth of Russia’s crude exports, halted oil shipments on Nov. 14 after the strike and resumed exports from Novorossiysk on Nov. 16, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported that the Novorossiysk strike was the most damaging Ukrainian attack so far on Russia’s main Black Sea crude export infrastructure. According to the news agency, Russia exported 3.22 million tons of crude, or about 760,000 barrels per day, through Novorossiysk in October. November volumes are expected to be lower, though the Kremlin said Russia will quickly restore exports.

Ukraine's F-16s have downed 1,300 'airborne threats,' Air Force says

Last updated 4:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

F-16 fighter jets flown by Ukrainian pilots have downed a total of 1,300 "airborne threats" since August 2024, Ukraine's Air Force said on Nov. 19.

"By applying their own innovative tactics in both air-to-air and air-defense operations, Ukrainian crews continue to deliver consistently strong results in repelling enemy attacks," the Air Force said in a post on Facebook.

"The F-16 alone is credited with intercepting more than 1,300 airborne threats. During today’s attack, F-16 and Mirage 2000 pilots intercepted and shot down at least ten Russian cruise missiles."

The first shipments of F-16s were delivered to Ukraine in 2024 by the Netherlands and Denmark. Ukraine has also been promised F-16s by Belgium and Norway.

Russian troops using motorbikes, cars to infiltrate in Kramatorsk direction

Last updated 3:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russian forces in the Kramatorsk direction are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian lines in small infantry groups using motorcycles and cars, Oleg Petrasyuk of the 24th separate mechanized brigade, told Suspilne on Nov. 19.

"Our brigade has been in the Chasiv Yar direction for more than a year and a half — all this time, the brigades have been facing daily assaults or enemy attempts to advance," he said.

"This week was no exception— we had enemy attempts to infiltrate both in small infantry groups and to drive in on light vehicles, on motorcycles, and in cars."

The city of Kramatorsk remains a frequent target as Russian forces continue their offensive in the region. Russian artillery and airstrikes on settlements in Donetsk Oblast occur daily, often resulting in civilian casualties.

US holding secret peace talks with Moscow to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Axios reports

Last updated 3:58 a.m. Kyiv time.

The White House and Moscow have been secretly working on a proposal to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Axios reported on Nov. 18, citing U.S. and Russian officials.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev have extensively discussed the 28-point peace plan, an unnamed U.S. official said.

Dmitriev described the secretive peace deal optimistically, saying that, unlike in the past, "we feel the Russian position is really being heard."

Russia has repeatedly issued maximalist demands to Kyiv in previous direct peace talks, including that Ukraine give up its NATO aspirations, demilitarize, and cede territory that Kyiv controls.

The secretive peace deal reportedly focuses on peace in Ukraine, security in Europe, security guarantees, and U.S. relations with Kyiv and Moscow in the future.

Dmitriev met with Witkoff and other senior members of the White House administration in Miami from Oct. 24-26, the Russian official told Axios.

"It's actually a much broader framework, basically saying, 'How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,'" Dmitriev claimed.



At least 22 killed, 131 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 22 people have been killed and 131 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 19.

Russia launched 476 drones and 48 missiles at Ukraine, including 47 cruise missiles and one ballistic missile, the Air Force reported.

A Russian strike in Ternopil Oblast hit two residential high-rise buildings, killing at least 22 people and injuring 66 others, including 16 children, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, as authorities believe there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and seven Kalibr cruise missiles. Seven missiles and 34 drones made it through, striking 14 locations, while debris from downed drones and missiles fell on six additional sites.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two and injured four people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another was injured due to Russian attacks in the city of Kostiantynivka. A person also suffered injuries following a Russian strike in the Oleksandrivka community, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted the regional capital, Kharkiv, with 19 Geran-2 drones, injuring 46 people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Nikopol district, injuring two men and a woman. Another strike targeted the city of Pavlohrad and the surrounding area, injuring five men, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured three people, including two children, Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian attack on the Polohy district injured two men, according to the local military administration.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,161,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,161,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 19.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,356 tanks, 23,595 armored fighting vehicles, 67,635 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,511 artillery systems, 1,546 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,247 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 82,086 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.